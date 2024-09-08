13.9 C
Shropshire
Monday, September 9, 2024
- Advertisement -

Witness appeal after two men die in collision on A53 in Market Drayton

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Two men have died following a collision on the A53 between the Tern Hill Roundabout and Müller Island in Market Drayton.

The collision on Shrewsbury Road involved a Volkswagen Passat and a Nissan Almera that happened around midnight on Saturday morning.

The drivers of both vehicles, a man in his 40s and a man in his 20s, were pronounced dead at the scene.

- Advertisement -

The passenger of the Passat was taken to the Royal Stoke University Hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Police officers investigating the collision would like to speak to anybody who saw it or either of the vehicles before it happened.

If you have any information, contact PC Simon Fearn by email simon.fearn@westmerica.police.uk or by calling 07870 150926.

Alternatively, if you do not feel comfortable speaking with the police, information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP