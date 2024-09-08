Witness appeal after two men die in collision on A53 in Market Drayton

Two men have died following a collision on the A53 between the Tern Hill Roundabout and Müller Island in Market Drayton.

The collision on Shrewsbury Road involved a Volkswagen Passat and a Nissan Almera that happened around midnight on Saturday morning.

The drivers of both vehicles, a man in his 40s and a man in his 20s, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger of the Passat was taken to the Royal Stoke University Hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Police officers investigating the collision would like to speak to anybody who saw it or either of the vehicles before it happened.

If you have any information, contact PC Simon Fearn by email simon.fearn@westmerica.police.uk or by calling 07870 150926.

Alternatively, if you do not feel comfortable speaking with the police, information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org