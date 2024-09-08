New pitches for Newdale get the green light

Much-needed new sports pitches and facilities have been given the green light, after Telford & Wrekin Council’s planning committee granted planning permission for the site at their meeting on Wednesday.

The new pitches will be located in Newdale. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Outline planning permission for sports facilities on the site off Waterloo Road in Newdale was originally granted in 2014, to address the need for a 3G pitch in the local area as highlighted in the council’s Play and Pitches Strategy.

After securing funding and submitting a detailed planning application in May, permission has now been granted for a new high-quality all-weather 3G pitch suitable for a range of sports, plus a new nine versus nine grass pitch and a single storey pavilion with a kitchen, toilets and changing facilities.

Permission has also been granted for landscaping works plus access improvements and parking facilities including disabled parking, coach parking, cycle storage and electric vehicle charging.

Supported by Lawley and Overdale Parish Council, the pitches will be based on Sport England and Football Foundation design standards, to make sure they are suitable for players of all ages and abilities.

Councillor Angela McClements, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Leisure, Tourism, Culture and the Arts, said: “We are delighted that the new pitches and pavilion for Newdale have been granted full planning permission. There has been an identified need for new sports facilities in the area, so this project has been developed in close consultation with local stakeholders including Lawley and Overdale Parish Council, ensuring that the design and features of the new facility meet the needs of the community, as well as the requirements of Sport England and the Football Foundation.

“Once completed, Newdale’s new pitches will be suitable for players of all ages and abilities and be able to accommodate both grassroots and competitive football. Not only will this benefit local sports clubs, but the pavilion and other facilities will also be a valuable and accessible asset for the whole community, demonstrating our commitment to enhancing sporting infrastructure and promoting healthier, more active lifestyles.

“Planning inspectors were also reassured that expert wildlife surveys have been completed and that retaining boundary hedges, scrub and grassland areas will continue to provide habitat for birds, alongside the extra birdboxes that will be installed.”

Work is now expected to start on site in 2025, with completion in 2026.