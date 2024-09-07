Work underway on new £3.3 million social housing development in Dawley

Work is underway on a new multi-million-pound social housing development in Dawley, Telford.

Pictured at the site are Jordan Bannister Site Manager for R1 Living, Stephen Corbett, Development Director of R1 Living, Simon Thompson, Director of Development at The Wrekin Housing Group & Martin James, Development and Regeneration Manager for The Wrekin Housing Group

The Wrekin Housing Group has teamed up with Shropshire-based developer R1 Living to build eighteen energy-efficient homes at Webb Crescent.

The breaking of ground marks the first construction milestone for the £3.3m project, which is expected to be completed by summer 2025. The development will feature a mix of family homes, apartments and bungalows – all for social rent.

The regeneration project has seen two blocks of flats and garages carefully demolished. This will make way for much-needed social homes that are in keeping with Wrekin’s vision to develop high-quality and energy-efficient properties. All of the new homes will feature the latest technology to keep them warmer for longer while also reducing customers’ energy bills. The development has been supported with a £1m grant from Homes England.

Martin James, Development and Regeneration Manager for The Wrekin Housing Group said:

“Webb Crescent is a scheme that has been long in the making and this is another excellent example of partners coming together to create positive outcomes for local residents.

“We are passionate about creating new communities and providing homes that our customers are proud to live in. New homes, particularly new social homes, are extremely important for places like Telford and Wrekin. Not only do they help address the housing waiting list by providing high quality homes, they also provide vital support for the construction sector, creating jobs and providing apprenticeships.

“We’re delighted to work in partnership with R1 Living to help meet the growing demand for good quality, social housing here in Telford and Wrekin.”

Stephen Corbett, Development Director of R1 Living, said:

“It’s a real privilege to be involved in the Webb Crescent scheme to construct these much-needed affordable homes on behalf of Wrekin Housing Group, it’s something we are incredibly proud of, and once complete we look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on the residents for many years to come.

“We are thrilled to be working on the project, and it highlights R1’s commitment to delivering high-quality, energy-efficient, and cost-effective homes, and we look forward to continuing our partnership with Wrekin Housing Group and are proud to contribute to the affordable housing targets for the region.”