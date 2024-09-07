Partnerships key to High Street success

Partnership working is the key to a successful town centre, a county seminar has heard.

Pictured outside the seminar, from left, speakers Professor Steve Millington, Gavin Ashford of Telford & Wrekin Council, Sally Themans and James Dunn of Telford & Wrekin Council

The event, attended by a range of professionals, heard from Professor Steve Millington of the High Street Task Force, a five-year government programme aimed at providing guidance and skills to help councils, communities and partnerships transform their High Street.

Invited to the seminar by organisers Good2Great, business growth and place making specialists, he told the audience at Wellington Orbit that he saw a lot of good practice in the county, with many positive initiatives underway.

“Many towns would give their right arm for a facility such as the Orbit,” he said.

“We have got to redefine our High Streets so they are not just about retail – they encompass health, housing, education and entertainment.

“Vitality and viability are what’s needed and the keys to this are successful networks and collaborations,” he continued.

Councillor Lee Carter, leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, also emphasised that working together was the way forward.

He said: “We have achieved a lot but there is always more to do. Partnerships have been vitally important in transforming Wellington.”

He explained that he was passionate about helping new businesses to develop and young people to become entrepreneurs.

“Telford & Wrekin Council’s ‘Pride in our High Street’ project is highly effective in this – helping to regenerate towns across the borough.

“We have awarded 365 in grants in total so far, creating 382 jobs and cutting shop vacancy rates to 3.6%. We also now have £7.6m of infrastructure projects underway.”

Sally Themans of Good2Great said that the Love Wellington initiative, funded by Wellington Town Council, was an example of how positive messages and PR could help to raise the profile of a place and enhance its image.

“This was a very useful seminar which was attended by people from across the Midlands. We hope that it was inspiring and informative and will assist in boosting our town centres even further,” she commented.