Shrewsbury nominated for national town development award

Shrewsbury has been shortlisted for a national award which recognises “the best, most enduring or most improved urban environments” in the UK.

Deputy Mayor, Cllr Alex Wagner, and Leader of Shrewsbury Town Council, Cllr Alan Moseley, with judges Tim Challans, Christine Smallwood, Steve Bee and Bob Young
Deputy Mayor, Cllr Alex Wagner, and Leader of Shrewsbury Town Council, Cllr Alan Moseley, with judges Tim Challans, Christine Smallwood, Steve Bee and Bob Young

Shrewsbury is a finalist alongside Bath and Lewes in the Urbanism Awards, run by respected think tank, the Academy of Urbanism.

The awards highlight city and town centres which, through strong leadership and strategy, have created great places for people to live, work and visit.

Assessors from the Academy of Urbanism visited Shrewsbury on Wednesday (September 4) to meet with local leaders and see the town for themselves. 

Mayor of Shrewsbury, Councillor David Vasmer, said the day was a great success.

He said: “I was delighted to welcome the Academy of Urbanism judges to Shrewsbury. The tour we put together for them highlighted the important landmarks, projects and facilities that we are extremely proud of and which make Shrewsbury a great place to live, work and visit.

“To have our town recognised by the Academy of Urbanism alongside successful towns like Bath and Lewes is testament to the positive partnership work taking place between local authorities and organisations here in Shrewsbury.

“We are now looking forward to the Urban Awards Ceremony later in the year.”

In its shortlisting announcement, the Academy said: “Shrewsbury is a successful town that blends older, sensitive, and listed buildings with newer development.

“Good public transport links connect the town centre with nearby neighbourhoods, and a diverse high street, access to green space, and arts and cultural attractions give people a reason to come in.

“The Shrewsbury Big Town Plan has recently been launched by a public sector partnership and sets out the next 10 years of development in the town.”

Towns were shortlisted by panels of urban leaders, academics and practitioners, with Academy members voting for the winners which will be announced at the Urban Awards Ceremony in London on November 13.

