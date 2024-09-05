Telford drug dealer ordered more prison time

A Telford drug dealer has been ordered more time in prison after pleading guilty to four counts of possession with intent to supply.

Shrewsbury Justice Centre. Photo: Google Street View

Sean Guthrie, 57, of HMP Birmingham appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Tuesday 3 September for multiple drug offences.

Guthrie pleaded guilty to four counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, including crack cocaine and heroin.

He was sentenced to four years and six months.

This is to run consecutively to a six-year prison term he is already serving, which he was handed in May this year for causing death and serious injury by driving and drug driving.

On 9 August 2022 Guthrie was involved in a fatal collision, where he was found to be in possession of class A drugs.

Nine wraps of crack cocaine and 29 wraps of heroin were seized.

This led to mobile phones being taken and the start of the investigation into Guthrie’s involvement with drugs.

Sergeant Patryk Ogonowski from Telford Patrol said: “Just three weeks after he was responsible for a fatal collision, through drug fuelled and dangerous driving Guthrie was stopped and failed a roadside drugs test.

“After searching the vehicle officers found he was in possession of 49 wraps of crack cocaine and 60 wraps of heroin.

“His actions were selfish, reckless and have caused unimaginable pain for his victims’ family. His extended sentenced is welcomed.”

Following the incident on the 9 August 2022, another mobile phone was seized which contained evidence of his drug dealing.

Guthrie’s combined sentence is now ten years and six months.