12 C
Shropshire
Thursday, September 5, 2024
- Advertisement -

Shropshire County Championships proves to be a fantastic celebration of tennis

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Tennis players of all ages from across the county helped make the annual Shropshire County Championships a huge success.

Some of the players who enjoyed playing in this year’s Shropshire County Championships
Some of the players who enjoyed playing in this year’s Shropshire County Championships

The popular event attracted entries from approaching 200 players throughout last week.

Matches were played on The Shrewsbury Club’s indoor and outside courts, as well as the Cathie Sabin Community Tennis Centre on the same Sundorne Road site.

- Advertisement -

Tennis Shropshire chair Fiona Jones said: “It was a terrific week and a fantastic celebration of Shropshire tennis.

“I think the standard was even higher than ever this year with so much impressive tennis on show.

“We have a growing number of players in the county who compete regularly which showed in the large number of high quality matches being played.

“There was a really good crowd there watching the matches on Finals Day and the atmosphere was wonderful.

“It was so nice to look across the courts where you might see an under-nines girls match on one court, an over-55s mixed doubles next to it, with an under-14s boys singles on another court at the same time.

“It just underlined how this is a tournament for all ages, with nearly 200 players taking part throughout a busy and enjoyable week.”

Matches were played from under-eights up to over-55s, with both singles and doubles competitions enjoyed by all the players.

New competitions were also introduced to the Championships for the first time.

An impressive entry of 21 pairs enjoyed playing in the first parents and child sponge ball competition.

The tournament’s opening walking tennis competition was also popular and featured players from Wem Tennis Club, Ludlow Castle Tennis Club and Shifnal Tennis Club.

Fiona added: “Amy Dannatt was the tournament referee, ably supported as always by Simon Haddleton, and they both did a wonderful job. The event is so well organised because of their hard work.

“Thanks as well to Keith Smith MBE, the president of Tennis Shropshire, and to our county captains for the Shropshire junior teams for kindly presenting the trophies.”

Click here for a full list of this year’s winners from the Shropshire County Championships.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP