Midlands Air Ambulance Charity seeks for volunteers to join Shrewsbury shop

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, the local lifesaving pre-hospital emergency service is looking for volunteers to join its Shrewsbury charity shop team and is holding a recruitment event where those interested can find out more information.

The volunteer recruitment event is being held at the charity’s Shrewsbury shop

The volunteer recruitment event is being held at the charity’s Shrewsbury shop which is based on the middle level of the town’s Darwin Shopping Centre on Wednesday 11th September between 11am and 4pm.

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity relies heavily on the generosity and dedication of volunteers to carry out its mission, and this recruitment drive is an opportunity for the people of Shrewsbury to learn more about how they can get involved.

Alison Hill, volunteer manager for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity said: “We are looking forward to hosting this event in our shop which has recently been refurbished and re-opened.

“Our volunteers are the backbone of our charity, and with their help, we can continue to make our vitally important lifesaving missions possible. We welcome everyone to come and find out how they can contribute their time and skills to make a positive impact. People can volunteer for an hour a week and help make a difference. The roles in store are flexible to suit skill sets and the time people have available to give.”

Attendees will have the chance to meet current volunteers, hear about their experiences, and explore the various volunteering roles available within the charity. Whether you have a few hours to spare each week or can offer your time on a more flexible basis, there is a role for everyone.

In addition, the charity’s Shrewsbury shop is in urgent need of donations of good quality, pre-loved furniture. For those who live within a 10-mile radius, the charity offers a free collection service. Anyone wishing to donate furniture items should contact the Shrewsbury shop directly.