Lilleshall to produce its own honey after adopting bees

The Lilleshall team are buzzing with excitement as they recently welcomed six thousand honeybees, which will live in their own hive at the facility.

Jennifer Sibbald-Wall, Contract Manager for Lilleshall pictured with local beekeeper Steve Haseley

The bees, which will be cared for by local beekeeper Steve Haseley, are settling in well in their new home.

It is expected that Lilleshall Honey will be available to purchase by October, while the team at Chapters Restaurant at the facility has already introduced a special menu featuring many honey-inspired dishes.

The introduction of its own bees and bee hive follows Lilleshall’s recent Green Tourism accreditation, and reflects the centre’s ongoing commitment to environmental sustainability.

In celebration of the bee’s arrival, local schools have been invited to participate in a competition to name the two Queen Bees and their hives. The winning names will be commemorated with plaques on the hives.

Jennifer Sibbald-Wall, Contract Manager for Lilleshall, shared her excitement:

“We are delighted to welcome the bees to Lilleshall. It has been an exciting journey, and we are incredibly proud of the initiative, which allows us to contribute to global environmental efforts while educating and engaging the community.

“The bees have already sparked interest, especially from local schools eager to visit and explore our facilities. Informational signs have been placed around the centre, ensuring visitors are aware of the bees’ presence while teaching them important facts about these wonderful winged insects, which play such an important role, pollinating our trees and flowers.”