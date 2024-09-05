Hospital Trust recognised as finalists for several prestigious awards

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) has been recognised as finalists in several prestigious awards.

The Learning from Deaths Team

SaTH, which runs the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Princess Royal Hospital, has been celebrated for its work in personalised care for cancer patients, patient safety and staff learning, development and wellbeing in a number of prestigious awards.

SaTH’s Learning from Deaths Team are finalists in the Health Service Journal (HSJ) Patient Safety Awards for Patient Safety Team of the Year for the implementation of new systems and processes to promote a positive culture of learning from deaths within the organisation.

The HSJ Patient Safety Awards help drive improvements in culture and quality across the NHS. These awards recognise and reward the hard-working teams and individuals who are striving to deliver improved patient care. The awards take place on 16 September.

SaTH has also been named as a finalist in the Patient Experience Network National (PENNA) Awards, within the Personalisation of Care category, not once, but three times. This includes the Stroke Team for their Specialist Stroke Therapy Groups, the Trust’s reconditioning games initiative which encourage patients to keep moving and for the Living Well sessions which provides personalised care for our cancer patients.

The Patient Experience Network National Awards are the first and only awards programme to recognise best practice in patient experience across all facets of health and social care in the UK. The ceremony will take place in October.

SaTH has also been announced as finalists in four Nursing Times Workforce Awards, including:

– Best Workplace for Learning and Development Award, not once but twice

– Preceptorship Programme of the Year

– Best Staff Wellbeing Initiative

The Nursing Times Workforce Awardsshine a light on those excelling in nurse recruitment and retention, wellbeing and inclusion, plus many other areas linked to helping overcome the ongoing workforce challenge in health and social care. The awards will reward the individuals, teams and organisationsthat go above and beyond and set new standards of excellence in their field.

Louise Barnett, Chief Executive at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), said: “I’m really proud our work has been recognised externally and shortlisted for these prestigious awards. As we move into the next phase of our improvement journey, we will continue to strive towards providing excellent care for the communities we serve and making SaTH a great place to work.”