11.1 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, September 4, 2024
Shropshire Lib Dem’s elect two joint group leaders

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

The Lib Dem Group on Shropshire Councill have elected two joint group leaders in the lead up to the Shropshire Council elections in May next year.

Councillors Roger Evans and Heather Kidd were selected for both having a wealth of skills and experience
The Lib Dem Group have elected Councillors Roger Evans and Heather Kidd as joint group leaders.

Roger said: “Our joint ticket brings together a wealth of skills and experience which complement themselves extremely well. As well as being an experienced Councillor, Heather has worked for many years for the Local Government Association as a mentor for Councils across England.

“Meanwhile, I’ve served on Shropshire County Council, Shrewsbury District Council and Shropshire Council for a total of 29 years in various roles. During this time I have met many organisations and residents from the wide area this council covers. To me, the community have and always will come first.”

Heather added: “Shropshire Council is in a dire situation. It is in a dire financial situation and the current Conservative administration still insists on spending money on vanity projects such as the North West Relief Road and Shrewsbury Shopping Centres.

“This County needs an administration that focuses on giving high-quality services to residents in all parts of the County, which listens to residents’ views and works closely with community groups and parish councils for the good of everyone.”

