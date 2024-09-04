Oswestry Cricket Club Women & Girls’ Team secure two league titles and new kit sponsors

Oswestry Cricket Club’s Women & Girls’ (WaGs) section go into the final week of a hugely successful 2024 cricket season by announcing two major League wins and new playing kit sponsors in Welshpool Printing Group (WPG) and Oswestry Approved Care & Support.

Oswestry Women & Girls’ winning softball team in their new playing kit generously sponsored by WPG and Oswestry Approved Care & Support. L-r: Paul Jones, Naomi Payne, Amanda Jones

One of the most successful women’s teams in Shropshire, Oswestry WaGs topped the Strategic Leisure Super 8s Hardball League Group C, putting them through to Finals Day at Allscott Heath CC on Sunday 8th September and yesterday [Sunday 1st September] secured the Shropshire County Softball League title. The team are current holders of both the indoor and outdoor hardball leagues for the 2023 season.

Oswestry WaGs captain & coach, Naomi Payne commented: “We are thrilled to have won both leagues and mark our success by welcoming two such reputable sponsors who are genuinely passionate about supporting the growth of women and girls’ cricket.

“With WPG splashed across our shirt fronts, and Oswestry Approved Care & Support having our backs, their commitment to our continued development is the icing on our season’s cake. And with the Turner Group and The Jools Payne Partnership up our sleeves, we are well and truly covered through to the 2027 season.”

WPG’s Joint Managing Director, Paul Jones said: “We have seen the Oswestry WaGs squad grow into a highly successful side. We admire their competitive spirit and keen sense of fair play. Having been rooted in the region since 1960, we are proud to be associated with a great club with an equally strong heritage.”

Amanda Jones (no relation) Director of Oswestry Approved Care & Support added: “We are well known for having the backs of our local community, so to be invited to have the backs of the WaGs too, was a no brainer for us. We are fully committed to supporting the significant health and wellbeing benefits that come with sporting endeavour and we’re confident our partnership with the Oswestry Women & Girls’ cricket squad will see them continue to go from strength to strength.”