11.1 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, September 4, 2024
- Advertisement -

Oswestry Cricket Club Women & Girls’ Team secure two league titles and new kit sponsors

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Oswestry Cricket Club’s Women & Girls’ (WaGs) section go into the final week of a hugely successful 2024 cricket season by announcing two major League wins and new playing kit sponsors in Welshpool Printing Group (WPG) and Oswestry Approved Care & Support.

Oswestry Women & Girls’ winning softball team in their new playing kit generously sponsored by WPG and Oswestry Approved Care & Support. L-r: Paul Jones, Naomi Payne, Amanda Jones
Oswestry Women & Girls’ winning softball team in their new playing kit generously sponsored by WPG and Oswestry Approved Care & Support. L-r: Paul Jones, Naomi Payne, Amanda Jones

One of the most successful women’s teams in Shropshire, Oswestry WaGs topped the Strategic Leisure Super 8s Hardball League Group C, putting them through to Finals Day at Allscott Heath CC on Sunday 8th September and yesterday [Sunday 1st September] secured the Shropshire County Softball League title. The team are current holders of both the indoor and outdoor hardball leagues for the 2023 season.

Oswestry WaGs captain & coach, Naomi Payne commented: “We are thrilled to have won both leagues and mark our success by welcoming two such reputable sponsors who are genuinely passionate about supporting the growth of women and girls’ cricket.

- Advertisement -

“With WPG splashed across our shirt fronts, and Oswestry Approved Care & Support having our backs, their commitment to our continued development is the icing on our season’s cake. And with the Turner Group and The Jools Payne Partnership up our sleeves, we are well and truly covered through to the 2027 season.”

WPG’s Joint Managing Director, Paul Jones said: “We have seen the Oswestry WaGs squad grow into a highly successful side. We admire their competitive spirit and keen sense of fair play. Having been rooted in the region since 1960, we are proud to be associated with a great club with an equally strong heritage.”

Amanda Jones (no relation) Director of Oswestry Approved Care & Support added: “We are well known for having the backs of our local community, so to be invited to have the backs of the WaGs too, was a no brainer for us. We are fully committed to supporting the significant health and wellbeing benefits that come with sporting endeavour and we’re confident our partnership with the Oswestry Women & Girls’ cricket squad will see them continue to go from strength to strength.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP