Nursery workers take on marathon walk around Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury nursery staff are taking on a marathon challenge to get fit and raise money for a children’s charity.

Enya Walsh, Ashleigh Leah, Hollie Barnes, Fiona South and Rachel Duckett step up for their marathon walk or Hope House children’s hospice

Staff at Mulberry Bush Day Nursery, in Shrewsbury, will be walking a testing 26 miles around Shrewsbury in aid of Hope House children’s hospice.

On Saturday, September 14th, a team of 10 brave walkers, will set off from outside the nursery to complete the distance of a marathon. They’ll be cheered on their way by children who attend the nursery, and their families.

- Advertisement -

Staff members Rachel Duckett and Hollie Barnes are the brains behind the mammoth stroll. The pair who started walking regularly to be healthier, decided they wanted an added challenge to motivate them.

“Last April, we started walking after work to try to get a bit fitter,” says Rachel.

“We carried it on and were doing really well but felt we needed a bit of motivation so decided on a charity walk.

“We spoke to all the other staff, and Hope House was quickly suggested, as it is a local charity which supports our ethos of making every day matter for children.”

The marathon will feature a core team of around 10, with children, parents and other staff getting involved by walking short chunks, cheering, and bringing along water and snacks.

Starting at the nursery on Ditherington Road, the walk will do two loops around the town, taking in Hanwood, Lyth Hill and Meole Brace.

“We’ll start and finish here, doing two loops and trying our best to avoid too many hills, though that’s pretty impossible around Shrewsbury!” says Rachel. “We think it’ll take around eight hours so we’ll be setting off early in the morning. We hope it’s dry but not too warm. We’re a close team and we can support and motivate each other on the way.”

Colleague Hollie says that they are proud to have already raised £300 for Hope House.

“We work with children every day and know how important it is for them to feel safe and cared for and to have as much fun learning as possible.”

Fundraiser Bekki Fardoe thanked nursery staff for their efforts. She said: “What an amazing team effort. Thank you to Mulberry Bush nursery staff and to

to all the parents and children who are supporting and sponsoring them.

“Just like any child, the children who we support at Hope House children’s hospice, just want to make the most of each and every day. The money raised will help our care and nursing team to provide many precious moments for children and their families.”

You can sponsor Mulberry Bush nursery staff at www.hopehouse.org.uk/mulberry-walk