Man sentenced for having mobile phone inside cell at HMP Stoke Heath

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A man has been handed an extra six months in prison after a mobile phone was found inside his cell at HMP Stoke Heath in Shropshire.

Demitrius Harris, of HMP Stoke Heath, pleaded guilty on Monday to one charge of possessing an item in prison without authority.

The court heard how the 27-year-old, who is already serving five years for harassment, threats to kill, intentional strangulation and aggravated bodily harm, was found with a mobile phone in his cell on Tuesday 5 March.

Harris was given an extra six months at Telford Magistrates’ Court, which will run consecutively with his current sentence.

Prison Crime Investigator, Detective Constable Joanne Heyes, said: “I am pleased with the sentence given to Harris, as it sends a strong message that if anyone serving time in prison, found with a mobile phone will be brought to justice, and it could mean more time is added on to your sentence if you are found with a device.”

