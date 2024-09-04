Freedom Fibre awards funding to North Shropshire community groups

23 community groups from across North Shropshire have been awarded grants of up to £500 each from Freedom Fibre’s Freedom Fund, designed to support good and green community projects.

Freedom Fibre awarding a grant to Whittington Castle Preservation Trust in Whittington

Alternative fibre network provider Freedom Fibre first launched The Freedom Fund in October 2022 to support community groups delivering environmental projects, from those that support wildlife and plants to thrive, to those that minimise waste and maintain the beauty of the surrounding natural environment and has awarded tens of thousands in funding so far.

Dedicated to driving change, Freedom Fibre is rolling out lightning-fast gigabit-capable full-fibre broadband to homes and businesses in the Midlands and North West.

Successful applicants

Successful applicants from this year’s Freedom Fund in North Shropshire include:

Greenfields Community Group, which was awarded £250 to contribute towards a solar-powered light for an information sign, as well as to create a herb garden.

Friends of Buntingsdale PTFA, which was awarded £250 to contribute towards improvements to the Buntingsdale Primary School playground.

Wem Rural Parish Council, which was awarded £250 to contribute towards hosting a local environmental awareness event.

Great Mess to Little Mess Community Projects, which was awarded £500 to contribute towards litter picking kits.

Great Ness & Little Ness Parish Council, which was awarded £250 to contribute towards the refurbishment of Wilcott Play Area.

We are Whitchurch, which was awarded £500 to contribute towards trees and bushes for Jubilee Park.

4 All Foundation, which was awarded £500 to contribute towards an allotment for a children’s eco group.

Renshaw’s Field Association, which was awarded £500 to contribute towards new benches for Renshaw’s field.

Payton Recreation Ground and Village Hall, which was awarded £214 to contribute towards bird boxes, wild seed, and a bench.

The Friends of Whitchurch Road Cemetery, which was awarded £500 to contribute towards trees and a bench for the cemetery.

Green Shoots in Weston Rhyn, which was awarded £250 to contribute towards signs for newt and toad crossings, as well as signs about verge regrowth.

Sutton upon Tern Parish Council, which was awarded £500 to contribute towards clearing ditches to prevent flooding, as well as funding wildflowers.

Welshampton and Lyneal Climate, Sustainability and Biodiversity Working Group, which was awarded £500 to contribute towards plants, bulbs, seeds, and materials for bird and bat boxes for the local community.

Whittington Castle Preservation Trust, which was awarded £500 to contribute towards funding for a ‘Eco Warriors’ kids club on the castle grounds.

Lyneal Trust, which was awarded £400 to contribute towards wildflowers, bat boxes, and an earth bank to reduce flooding.

Ford Parish Council, which was awarded £500 to contribute towards fruit trees and a planter for land outside Ford village hall.

Pant Memorial Institute, which was awarded £500 to contribute towards refurbishing Pant Memorial Hall’s toilet and make it more water efficient.

St Martins Youth Club, which was awarded £400 to contribute towards bird boxes, water butts, seed trays, compost, trellis, pots, and a compost bin.

The Shropshire Union Canal Society, which was awarded £500 to contribute towards hollow boxes for a living bank alongside the canal for water voles and other nature.

Queensway Playing Fields Association, which was awarded £250 to contribute towards planting fruit bushes.

Rodington Parish Climate and Nature Group, which was awarded £500 to contribute towards shrubs, trees, bulbs, compost, and bark.

Friends of Baschurch COE Primary School, which was awarded £500 to contribute towards a natural play environment for children.

Whitchurch Blackberry Fair, which was awarded £250 to contribute towards donating trees and promoting a community orchard.

Neil McArthur, Freedom Fibre’s Chief Executive Officer, said:

“I’m delighted that we have been able to support such a diverse range of community causes. The non-profit groups that have received the funding are all working to positively impact their communities through education, sustainability efforts, and projects that bring local residents together.

“All these goals directly align with Freedom Fibre’s own company values, and we feel incredibly privileged to work alongside these community groups to help benefit the areas where Freedom Fibre is building our network.”

Councillor Robert Macey, Portfolio Holder for Culture and Digital at Shropshire Council, said:

“It’s great to see Freedom Fibre provide grants to community groups throughout North Shropshire, helping to fund a wide variety of different projects that will benefit local communities”.

Residents and business owners can check their postcode to find out if Freedom Fibre’s lightning-fast, full-fibre broadband is available at their address now, or if it’s coming soon.