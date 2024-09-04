Clun Bridge to close for repair work

Clun Bridge will be closed to vehicular traffic from 16 to 19 September for repair work, with the closure in place from 9.30am to 4pm each day.

Clun Bridge will be closed for repair work. Photo: Shropshire Council

The work will involve taking down and rebuilding damaged sections to both parapets, and general pointing works.

When the road is closed, traffic will be diverted by a signed diversion route.

- Advertisement -

Access over the bridge for pedestrians and dismounted cyclists will remain available throughout the works and access to frontages will be maintained up to the bridge closure.

The work will be carried out by Shropshire Council’s maintenance contractor Kier, with supervision being provided by WSP on behalf of Shropshire Council.