Three farm vehicles destroyed by fire near Newport

Three agricultural vehicles were destroyed in a fire at Chetwynd Park near Newport last night.

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call about the fire at 10.18pm.

Crews from Newport and Wellington responded to the scene, along with an operations officer.

Firefighters used hosereel jets and a main jet to extinguish the flames. A thermal imaging camera was also used to assess the situation.

The stop message was received at 11.18pm, indicating that the fire had been brought under control.