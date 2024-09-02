15.7 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, September 3, 2024
Three farm vehicles destroyed by fire near Newport

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Three agricultural vehicles were destroyed in a fire at Chetwynd Park near Newport last night.

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call about the fire at 10.18pm.

Crews from Newport and Wellington responded to the scene, along with an operations officer.

Firefighters used hosereel jets and a main jet to extinguish the flames. A thermal imaging camera was also used to assess the situation.

The stop message was received at 11.18pm, indicating that the fire had been brought under control.

