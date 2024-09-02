Telford College to launch its largest ever A level curriculum

Telford College has unveiled its largest ever A levels programme, including more than 20 study options and an exciting range of field trips, city tours and ‘masterclasses’ from guest lecturers.

Telford College A level students celebrating their results earlier this month

New courses have been added to the curriculum for the new academic year, including theatre studies and politics.

It comes on the back of another impressive set of A level results this year which saw the percentage of high-grade pass rates from A* to C rise again. Every single student who applied to progress to university was offered a place.

The theatre studies course will give students chance to explore the world of drama in both a performance and theoretical context, taking part in workshops and attending and evaluating live theatre performances.

The politics A level will focus on the roles of parliament, government and the people, looking at current political debates through a mixture of research, analysis, group discussion and debate.

Among the field trips and visits already lined up for the new academic year is a trip to London for the entire A level cohort in February, and a visit to the Royal Shakespeare Company for theatre and English literature students.

Sally Slater, director of sixth form, said: “You don’t have to choose between academic achievement and career success at Telford College, because our A level centre offers the best of both worlds.

“We’re the largest A level centre in the borough, and that means more choice, and more exciting opportunities than ever.”

Rob Bennion, learner manager in the A level department, has a performance background and is delighted to see theatre studies added to the curriculum.

“I’ve taught this in the past, and seen students progress into everything from palaeontology to teaching, plus a host of performance roles – from theatres to cruise ships. There is an incredibly wide scope for progression, which is really exciting.

“This is not just for extroverts who love being on stage performing; there’s also a route for those who prefer more backstage roles like costume design or sound technology, to support performances from behind the curtain.”

This year’s students have praised the ‘great atmosphere’ and quality of teaching in the A level centre.

Jack Hodnett, who came from William Brookes School in Much Wenlock, excelled in excelled in his maths, further maths and physics A levels to earn a place at Birmingham University.

“I really liked my maths tutors at Telford College,” he said. “They never shied away from challenging me and they always gave me something a level higher to help me progress my knowledge.”

Hewie Walmsley, a former Hadley Learning Community student, has moved on to study film-making in Birmingham after ‘smashing’ his A levels in media, criminology and photography.

He said: “Telford College has a great atmosphere. I got to make a lot of new friends whilst studying here. I think the buildings are really cool too.”