Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin at centre of UK’s largest mobile connectivity survey

The River Severn Partnership Advanced Wireless Innovation Region (RSPAWIR) has commissioned the UK’s largest independent study of real-world mobile connectivity and it is starting in the Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin Council areas.

Councillors Ian Nellins and Richard Overton pictured with Ian Hancock holding the Streetwave surveying equipment. Photo: Shropshire Council

Expert surveyors Streetwave have been appointed to carry out the study of on-street connectivity and they will install equipment in Veolia’s waste wagons to ensure they gather the most comprehensive information possible.

Ian Nellins, Shropshire Council deputy leader, said:

“This is an excellent initiative by the RSPAWIR and it will provide invaluable insight for people across the region.

“The results of the survey will help inform businesses, local authorities and individuals when they are making decisions on service provision by ensuring they have access to the most up to date technology and the strongest connections.

“We know there are areas within the River Severn catchment area that are affected by poor connectivity and in the future we will be able to support those areas. The information will also help to evidence the community need when planning applications are made for new mast sites.”

The Streetwave on-street connectivity survey begins in Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin this month and will take a few weeks to complete. The survey is also being rolled out across the River Severn catchment area.

George Gibson, partnerships director at Streetwave, said:

“Streetwave’s partnership with the River Severn Partnership marks a significant milestone in the UK telecoms industry.

“This initiative represents the largest mobile coverage survey ever undertaken across the UK – with data being collected across 31,780km of roads. This information will be used to identify digitally excluded communities so that mobile connectivity improvements can be made, ultimately benefiting the 3.5 million residents in the region.”

Ian Hancock, Veolia operations manager for Shropshire & Telford & Wrekin, added:

“We are delighted to be able to support this on-street survey. Our vehicles were the obvious choice to carry the surveying equipment across the Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin council areas.

“We cover almost every street in the area while maintain waste collections for the two councils.”

If landowners across the county are interested in understanding the extent of off-street mobile coverage, survey equipment is also available to borrow upon request and as the survey rolls out, the public will be able to see the detailed coverage picture for their areas.

Mark Barrow, joint chair of the River Severn Partnership, said:

“It is exciting to see the RSPAWIR rolling out the UK’s largest independent mobile connectivity survey. It will extend across the River Severn catchment area and will provide results for Herefordshire, Gloucestershire, Monmouthshire, Staffordshire, Warwickshire and Worcestershire once completed. The data will be vital for developing and enhancing connectivity.”

The RSPAWIR has been awarded £3.75m of funding from the Government to support the growth of wireless innovation and technology in some of its key economic sectors.

The Partnership comprises the eight English and Welsh councils that cover the River Severn catchment area including Shropshire Council, and is one of 10 UK Innovation Regions to gain funding.

The RSPAWIR will focus on accelerating the adoption of advanced wireless enabled technologies across three sectors which have particularly strong roots in the River Severn catchment area Water management, Agri-tech and Public sector.