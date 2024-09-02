Public consultation on proposed Tibberton development

A public consultation event has been arranged to provide local residents with the chance to offer their views on proposals to build up to 100 new homes in Tibberton.

Bonningale Homes is planning on building 100 new homes in Tibberton

Established Shropshire-based Boningale Homes will host the drop-in event at Tibberton Village Hall on Maslan Crescent between 4pm and 8pm on Thursday, September 12.

The development is proposed for land near Hay Street.

Dean Trowbridge, Development Director for Boningale Homes, said: “The proposed development will be an important step towards meeting the need for good quality housing across the county.

“We are confident this will be a positive scheme for Tibberton which delivers good community facilities, as well as new homes.

“It’s important that we provide existing local residents with the platform to express their views which we can consider when moving forward with the detailed design of the scheme.

“The housing development would come with a host of benefits to the local community, from a children’s play area to significant public open spaces.

“There would also be substantial improvements to the drainage system across the whole village benefiting everyone living in Tibberton.

“We look forward to meeting with local residents and explaining our plans.”

Part of the proposed site is allocated for 25 residential units in the emerging local plan and the Tibberton neighbourhood plan.

Representatives of Boningale Homes and its planning team will be in attendance at the public consultation to explain the proposals. There is no need to book to attend.

Those who want to provide feedback but are unable to attend the event can do so by submitting comments via e-mail to public.consultation@marrons-planning.co.uk or by post to Marrons, Waterfront House, Waterfront Plaza, 35 Station Street, Nottingham, NG2 3DQ.

Boningale Homes is a family-owned developer with plans to deliver multiple developments over the coming years to meet the housing need for Staffordshire, Shropshire and the wider West Midlands.

Family-owned Boningale Homes was formed in 2012 and prides itself on delivering high-quality housing for first time buyers, families, couples and retirees.