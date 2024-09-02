Brand-new purpose-built nursery and pre-school opens in Apley, Telford

A brand-new purpose-built nursery and pre-school has opened in Apley Telford, today, marked with a cutting of the ribbon ceremony.

Mayor of Telford and Wrekin, Cllr Ian Preece cuts the ribbon to open the new nursery and pre-school

The brand-new Your Co-op Little Pioneers Apley nursery, located on Coopers Mill, has opened following a £800k investment by owners, The Midcounties Co-operative, and offers around 100 spaces for children aged from three months to five years.

Your Co-op Little Pioneers is run by one of the UK’s largest independent co-operatives, The Midcounties Co-operative. Its mission is to provide a holistic, child-centric approach to education, helping every child to become their best selves whilst also learning about the communities and world they live in.

Each child and family in the new Apley nursery will have an allocated key worker who will listen and work with them in partnership to make sure they’re getting the best from nursery life, from updates on their child’s progress to advice on toilet training, food, friendships, sleeping patterns and more.

The nursery has three separate rooms with a tailored environment for each age group to support their learning and development, while ensuring they have fun at the same time. It also has on-site parking, a large garden for outdoor play, and a designated parents’ room where parents can catch up with their allocated key worker, access free WiFi and coffee for working, or just to relax. Nursery fees include all nappies, wipes, and nutritious snacks and meals throughout the day.

As well as being strongly recommended by parents on website Day Nurseries, and holding the Millie’s Mark accreditation, all Your Co-op Little Pioneers nurseries also have Eco-Schools Silver status as a minimum, which recognises their efforts to empower children to understand and take responsibility for their environmental impact. The nursery team at Apley, Telford will seek to also secure these accolades quickly after opening.

Andrea Burton, Nursery Manager at Your Co-op Little Pioneers Apley, said: “We are so proud of our new nursery in Telford. Not only does it look great, but it will provide an amazing environment where our children can grow and develop with the support of our excellent nursery team who have all been carefully selected and trained so they’ll quickly feel like part of the extended family with parent priorities and children’s happiness front of mind.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming all of our little pioneers as they begin or continue their education and development journey.”

Mayor of Telford and Wrekin, Cllr Ian Preece, said: “It was my absolute honour to be invited to cut the ribbon and officially open Little Pioneers Nursery and Pre-School in Apley.

“It was wonderful to visit the warm and friendly environment that staff have created ready for children starting there in September, and great to see another new business opening in Telford, especially one that has the future of Telford’s children at its heart.”