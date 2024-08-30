Work restarts at affordable housing development in Telford

The Wrekin Housing Group has resumed construction on a project to build 19 affordable homes at the former Volkswagen garage site on Wellington Road in Telford.

Glynis Hampton (Employers Agent – Thornton Firkin), Stephen Jones (Director – RSJ Builders Ltd), Anders Jones, (Employers Agent – Thornton Firkin) and Stephen Williams (Project Manager – The Wrekin Housing Group)

Work at the site ground to a halt earlier this year when the building contractor, Tricas, went into administration. This caused a delay and the project had to go out to the market for re-tender.

Stafford-based RSJ Builders Ltd successfully tendered for the completion of the development with work having already been re-commenced on site. It is hoped properties at the development will be ready for residents to move into in 2025.

The development offers a mix of one, two and three-bedroom houses and apartments that will be available for affordable tent. All of the new homes will feature the latest technology to keep them warmer for longer while also reducing our customers’ energy bills. The development has been supported with a £1.2m grant from Homes England.

Stephen Williams, Project Manager at The Wrekin Housing Group said:

“The pause of the development was obviously extremely frustrating for everyone involved. However, it is great to have a developer like RSJ onboard. The company have a strong track-record when it comes to building good quality homes and we’re delighted that work has now restarted back on site.

“These homes will make a big difference for local people in an area with a growing demand for affordable housing, so we are extremely pleased that this much-needed project has restarted.

“One of our overriding aims as a housing association is also to tackle fuel poverty, and we are delighted that these homes will benefit from the latest energy efficiency technologies.

“I would also like to thank local residents who have been so understanding during this unforeseen delay.”

Stephen Jones, Director at RSJ said:

“We are incredibly proud to be partnering with The Wrekin Housing Group on restarting construction of this crucial project, that not only addresses the need for more energy-efficient and affordable housing in the region, but also positively impacts the wider community.”