Vital cancer support group expands in Shropshire

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Organisers of a thriving cancer support group are thrilled to announce another venue is opening in the county – to help men meet others experiencing similar issues.

Katey Evans, a Personalised Care Navigator, with the volunteers
Katey Evans, a Personalised Care Navigator, with the volunteers

Men Like Us was started six months ago as a pilot project run by The Personalised Care Team in Cancer Services at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital Trust (SaTH) along with four volunteers who helped grow the group at Shrewsbury’s Men’s Shed, based at The West Mid Showground.

Thanks to the input of the volunteers, the group has supported more than 15 men going through cancer – they meet to share experiences, offer emotional and practical support, and provide camaraderie at a difficult time.

The Shrewsbury group will continue to run on the last Thursday of the month, but organisers are now building on the success and potential of Men Like Us and a new group is launching in Ludlow.

Mark Buchan, one of the original volunteers alongside Graham Cheshire, Martin Thomas and more recently joined by Steve Heale, said Men Like Us has become a key part of community support, providing a safe space for men to share experiences, gain strength and find solidarity.

He said: “During my long period of treatment for cancer, I have had male friends that were following the similar path at different stages. We were able to talk with each other whenever we wanted, by phone or face to face, making the journey easier for each other.

“Talking with other guys while having treatment at different times, it was clear some felt they were on their own and did not have an opportunity for a man-to-man talk about things they were going through. Even though I was still going through treatment, I felt I wanted to give something back, this was the best way I could help.

From the handful of meetings we have had, the feedback has been so positive and rewarding to us all.”

Graham Cheshire, a fellow founder volunteer of Men Like Us, said the Ludlow group will continue to deliver what has been so well-received in Shrewsbury.

“We have seen what a success Men Like Us has been in Shrewsbury, and we are thrilled to bring this same level of support to south Shropshire. Our mission is to ensure that every man faces cancer with all the support we can provide, and expanding our reach allows us to make a positive difference in more lives,” said Graham.

The new Ludlow group is open to all men and starts on Tuesday 3 September, from 2pm to 4pm, at St Peter’s Church, Henley Road, Ludlow, SY8 1QZ.

Please contact the Personalised Care Team on 01743 492424, Graham on 07739227169 or email sath.lwbc@nhs.net to book to go along or if you are shy just turn up for a warm welcome.

