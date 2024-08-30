13.1 C
Shropshire Homes to consult on former Whitehall redevelopment plans

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Shropshire Homes is to host a consultation event in Shrewsbury after revealing intentions to redevelop an unloved former office premises at Monkmoor Road, Shrewsbury.

The former Whitehall building on Monkmoor Road in Shrewsbury
The former Whitehall building on Monkmoor Road in Shrewsbury

The planning application, to be submitted later this year, will include detailed plans for the site. Under the plans, Shropshire Homes will demolish the former Whitehall office building, which has been described as a ‘blight’ upon the Conservation Area within which it sits.

The proposed development site also includes a number of Grade II Listed buildings and structures which will be retained and enhanced. Additional ‘new build’ homes will be constructed in the local vernacular to compliment the element of restoration on-site.

Andrew Rogers, Land Manager at Shropshire Homes commented: “Shropshire Homes are looking forward to lovingly restoring another historic Shrewsbury site.

“We have a strong track record of completing similar restoration and new build schemes within the town centre since the company’s inception over 40 years ago.

“The new development at Whitehall will lovingly restore some at-risk Listed Buildings to their former glory whilst we also construct a collection high-quality new homes.”

A drop-in consultation will be held at Shropshire Wildlife Trust’s Conference Centre at The Cut, Abbey Foregate, Shrewsbury SY2 6AH on Wednesday 18th September between 3-6pm.

Representatives of Shropshire Homes will be available to discuss the proposals. The consultation will also provide the public with an opportunity to make comments on the proposals.

