Scouting boom in Shropshire borders!

Scouting is growing along the Shropshire borders, including Oswestry and Shrewsbury, with a surge in popularity.

The popularity of Scouting is growing

This exciting trend applies to all five Scouting sections, from the youngest Squirrels (ages 4-5) to the adventurous Explorers (ages 14-17) with membership growing by over 8% since January 2022.

However, this growth comes with a challenge – the need for more volunteers! Scout Groups and Explorer Units are seeking dedicated individuals to help manage the increasing demand.

Opportunities for Everyone

The good news is there are numerous ways to get involved, whether you prefer direct interaction with young people or behind-the-scenes support. Adults can volunteer with specific age groups – Squirrels, Beavers (ages 6-8), Cubs (ages 8-10), Scouts, and Explorers – or contribute in non-direct roles like administration, fundraising, IT, or even becoming a trustee.

Scouting offers a world of exciting activities for children and young people. From abseiling and fire lighting to geocaching and navigation, the options are endless! Participants can also develop valuable life skills like teamwork, self-confidence, problem-solving, and strong social connections.

Enthusiastic Participants and Dedicated Volunteers

Cub Scout Lola perfectly captures the essence of Scouting: “Over the weekend, I did so much – climbing, kayaking, crafting, launching water rockets, making S’mores, and singing by the campfire! It’s been amazing!”

Volunteer Nigel echoes the need for more support: “With more young people wanting to join, we could easily accommodate them with additional volunteers. This would open doors for them to experience incredible activities and learn skills that benefit them throughout life.”

Flexible Volunteering

Nigel emphasizes the flexibility of volunteering with Scouts: “No matter how much time you can offer, we have a perfect role for you. We provide training to equip you fully. By joining us, you’ll gain new friends, learn new things, share your experiences, and make a real difference in young people’s lives.”

Seeing a child achieve something they thought impossible is a priceless reward for volunteers, according to Nigel. “Volunteering brings purpose, immense pride, and genuine satisfaction.”

Interested in Scouting?

If you’d like to learn more about Scouting opportunities or find your nearest Scout Group, visit scouts.org.uk. Join the adventure and help shape the future generation!