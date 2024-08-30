New sound-proof pods unveiled at Shropshire libraries

Newly installed sound-proof meeting pods for online or in-person meetings have been unveiled in five Shropshire libraries.

Library Development Manager Annabel Gittins shows Shrewsbury MP Julia Buckley one of the new pods

The pods – fully lit and ventilated, and with wi-fi, power sockets, USB points and a display screen – have been installed in Shrewsbury, Ludlow, Oswestry, Market Drayton and Bridgnorth Libraries thanks to a £237,000 Arts Council England grant awarded to Shropshire Council last year.

The new facilities have been welcomed by Shrewsbury MP Julia Buckley who went along to see the meeting pod in Shrewsbury Library, saying “these pods make available a high-spec confidential space which can be booked by community groups, charities or local businesses.

“I’m actually eyeing it up as somewhere where I could do casework myself.”

Mrs Buckley met Library Development Manager Annabel Gittins and Branch Manager Katherine Berry who also showed her new wheeled shelving units to replace static shelving.

“These new wheeled shelving units were also made possible by the Arts Council England grant and they allow for more varied used of the beautiful larger spaces at the library,” said Mrs Buckley.

The sound-proof pods can be booked by the hour, half-day or full day and free use of the pods is offered to charities, town and parish councillors and other non-profit organisations who contribute to Shropshire Libraries’ health and wellbeing offer.

They are also available to hire at a competitive fee for other organisations, businesses and private individuals.