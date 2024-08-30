Ludlow to get summer clean-up in preparation for food festival

Ludlow residents are gearing up for a summer clean-up this coming Sunday, September 1st, in preparation for the town’s famed Food Festival, celebrating its 30th anniversary this year (September 13th-15th).

This “Super Sunday” initiative, organized by the Ludlow Regeneration Group, will see a team of volunteers – residents, business owners, litter pickers, and members of the Foyer – join forces to spruce up the town centre and its empty shops.

Bright and Engaging Face for Ludlow

Beyond cleaning, empty shop windows will be adorned with original artwork supplied by Gather.at, presenting a welcoming and vibrant atmosphere for both locals and visitors.

Focus on Regeneration

The Super Sunday initiative is a brainchild of the Ludlow Regeneration Group, spearheaded by Carmel Wilson and Tracey Richardson. This group, formed from the Ludlow Residents Group earlier this year, aims to revitalize the town by attracting new businesses and supporting existing ones.

“We’re exploring ways to make small changes with a big impact,” explained Carmel, “and the Super Sunday clean-up, involving the community, is a perfect example.”

Community Effort with Local Support

Tracey Richardson echoes this sentiment, highlighting the initiative’s dual purpose: “Super Sunday will not only be a fun event, but it’s also a way to show businesses that the Regeneration Group is serious about making a difference!”

The day will kick off with volunteers gathering for coffee at Bill’s Kitchen at 9am, where they’ll collect cleaning equipment generously donated by Homecare, a local hardware and homeware store. The team will then work their way around the town centre, concluding their efforts at the Ludlow Brewery for a well-deserved lunch – courtesy of Vaughans, a local sandwich bar – at 2.30pm.

The initiative has garnered widespread support, including the Ludlow Chamber of Commerce and Ludlow’s MP, Stuart Anderson. While unable to participate on the day, Mr Anderson expressed his full backing for the clean-up, encouraging residents to lend a helping hand ahead of the Food Festival.

Ian Evans from the Chamber added, “This is a fantastic community initiative that truly showcases our love for Ludlow. Let’s extend this love beyond our own businesses, spruce up vacant spaces, and hopefully attract more independent businesses to our wonderful town!”