Fire crews attend barn fire involving 30 tonnes of straw near Much Wenlock

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service are at the scene of a barn fire involving approximately 30 tonnes of straw at Callaughton near Much Wenlock.

Fire Crews at the scene of the barn fire near Much Wenlock. Photo: Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service

The incident began at around 7.05am when Fire Control received a report of the fire.

Six fire appliances, including the Light Pumping Unit and the Water Carrier, were dispatched from Bridgnorth, Craven Arms, Much Wenlock, and Telford Central. An Operations officer was also on the scene.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the barn well alight and immediately began using hosereel jets and a 45mm jet to tackle the blaze while wearing breathing apparatus.

Controlled burning and defensive firefighting techniques were employed to contain the fire and prevent its spread.

Fire crews remain at the scene with the fire now under control.