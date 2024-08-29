Wem girl creates colourful bracelets to support Grinshill Animal Rescue

A nine-year-old girl from Wem has been making waves in the local community by raising hundreds of pounds to support a local animal rescue centre.

Chloe Elsmore with the dog food donated to Grinshill Animal Rescue

Chloe Elsmore, a passionate dog lover, decided to set up a bracelet-making stall in her mum’s shop, Sunshine Celebrations, to help feed the dogs at Grinshill Animal Rescue.

Over the past three weeks of the summer holidays, Chloe has dedicated countless hours to creating colourful and unique bracelets she has been selling to customers.

Her initial goal of raising £20 was quickly surpassed, and the total reached £327.

With the money she has raised, Chloe has been on a shopping spree to purchase dog food and toys for the animals at Grinshill Animal Rescue.

Her dedication to the cause has not gone unnoticed, as she was recently visited by local MP Helen Morgan, who purchased a couple of Chloe’s bracelets and praised her for her efforts.

Chloe donated the dog food and toys she purchased and £107 in cash to Grinshill Animal Rescue yesterday.