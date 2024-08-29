Shropdoc encourages county residents to share feedback on GP out-of-hours services

Shropdoc, the leading not-for-profit Social Enterprise provider of GP out-of-hours services in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, and Powys, is encouraging county residents to participate in a new survey designed to gather valuable feedback on the quality and accessibility of these essential services.

As Shropshire, Telford, and Wrekin NHS Integrated System (STWICS) prepares to re-procure the GP out-of-hours service as part of its regular commissioning cycle, the input of residents is crucial in shaping the future of healthcare in the county.

Daniel Robinson, Chief Executive Officer of Shropshire Doctors Co-Operative (Shropdoc) Ltd, said: “This is a standard process within the NHS, occurring every three to five years to promote innovation and efficiency. It also provides an opportunity for Shropdoc to demonstrate our local expertise and commitment to providing the best possible care to our patients and the communities we serve.”

Shropdoc has a long history of providing GP out-of-hours services, now known as Integrated Urgent Care (IUC), and has been a trusted partner in the local health and care systems for over 28 years. With an ‘outstanding’ rating from the Care Quality Commission (CQC), Shropdoc is committed to delivering innovative, patient-centred solutions.

Patients are generally referred to Shropdoc during the out of hour’s period of 6.30pm to 8am Monday to Friday and across weekends and bank holidays. Patients are not able to contact Shropdoc directly, having to go via 111, who will pass their details on once referred. Shropdoc provides telephone triage, advice, support and, if required, a face-to-face appointment or home visit.

Mr Robinson added: “We encourage all residents to complete the survey and share their experiences and views. This feedback will help ensure that the services continue to meet the community’s needs.”

Engagement exercise

STWICS has launched a county-wide engagement exercise, running until 15th September 2024, to gather patient and resident feedback, which will inform the service specification.

The official procurement process is due to begin in September 2024, with a contract potentially being awarded to the successful bidder for a period of up to five-years.

Potential providers, that are suitably qualified and experienced, are now being invited to submit expressions of interest for the GP Out of Hours Service which will enable NHS STW to understand what options for the service are currently available.

Gemma Smith, Director of Commissioning at NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, said: “Work is currently underway by NHS STW to re-procure the GP Out of Hours Service. This is part of our usual commissioning business cycle.

“Taking our statutory duties into account, we are progressing with a formal procurement process whilst recognising the crucial role that the GP Out of Hours plays within the local health and care system.

“Our intention is to minimise any impact on our patients and residents as far as possible and we are committed on ensuring continued good access for patients”.

To participate in the survey, visit https://bit.ly/3T7CYIX. If you would prefer to complete this survey in an alternative format, you can request this by emailing stw.communications@nhs.net.