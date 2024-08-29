Royal Shrewsbury Hospital to benefit from new energy facility, solar panels and insulation

A new energy facility, solar panels and insulation measures will be introduced at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH) as part of a £16.2 million investment.

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), which runs RSH, secured the funding through the Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme. It will be used to replace and upgrade the current ageing heating infrastructure with modern and more sustainable energy sources.

The project will see the installation of heat pump technologies which will provide low carbon heating, hot water and chilled water to buildings across the hospital site. This will enable the Trust to remove the old steam boilers and associated gas-fired equipment and fully “de-steam” the hospital estate.

A range of energy conservation measures such as solar panels, which will be installed on the available roof spaces, the upgrade and optimisation of the building energy management systems, upgrades of roof and pipework insultation, and the replacement of air handling fans units with low-energy fan systems, which will reduce the site’s energy consumption, will also be funded by the grant.

These improvements will create a better experience for both patients and staff. When the work is complete, the investment could save the Trust, which also runs Princess Royal Hospital (PRH) in Telford, an estimated £1m a year in energy costs and will reduce the hospital’s emissions by over 3,000 tonnes of carbon each year.

Inese Robotham, Assistant Chief Executive and Chair of the Trust’s Climate Group, said: “This is fantastic and exciting news for the Trust, and we’re delighted to have secured this funding. The Trust is committed to continuous investment in both our hospitals, particularly in areas which support greener solutions.

“This aligns with our vision of sustainable health services and more modern facilities that will improve the experience of our patients and colleagues.”

John Runniff, Account Development Director for Vital Energi, said: “Vital Energi are delighted that our proposed solution was selected by the Trust and we are excited to be delivering this innovative carbon reduction project at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital. The complex and robust solution supports the Trust’s long-term sustainability and carbon reduction plans, placing them firmly on the path to a net zero future.”

The project received grant funding from the Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme (PSDS), which is administered by Salix on behalf of the Government’s Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ).

Director of Programmes at Salix Ian Rodger said: “The Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme is having a huge impact across the country, and we are delighted to be working with the teams at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

“The funding will not only deliver a more energy efficient hospital and support the Trust’s carbon reduction plans, but it will help create a more comfortable environment for patients, staff and visitors.

“Our teams will work closely with the Trust as continues its journey to a net zero future.”

This investment will support the Trust’s Estates decarbonisation Strategies, Green Plan and national NHS ambitions of reaching net zero by 2040. Decarbonising the public sector is expected to save an estimated £650m per year on average to 2037.

Lee Podger, Carbon and Energy Fund (CEF) Client Relationship Manager, said: “The Carbon and Energy Fund (CEF) were extremely pleased to be asked by the Trust to lead on the development of their PSDS Salix application and subsequent procurement of their energy efficiency and energy generation project. Working closely with the Trust and CEF framework contractors, the Trust has chosen a solution that has created an innovative carbon reduction project.”

A grant of £300,000 was also awarded by NEEF (National Efficiency Energy Fund) and work at RSH, which included solar panels on the Copthorne Building, SaTH Education Research and Improvement Institute and renal and admin hub, as well as LED lighting, is now complete.

The Trust is also planning projects to install solar panels and LED lighting at PRH once additional funding is secured.