Nominations open for King’s Award for Voluntary Service

Shropshire’s outstanding volunteer groups have a chance to be recognised on a national stage!

The King’s Award for Voluntary Service awarded to The Cavalier Centre

Nominations for the prestigious King’s Award for Voluntary Service (KAVS) open on 1st September 2024.

MBE for volunteer groups

This award, considered the MBE for volunteer groups, is the highest honour bestowed upon local volunteer organisations across the UK.

Established in 2002, the KAVS celebrates groups that bring clear benefits to their communities in various areas like culture, heritage, well-being, and social support.

Shropshire’s Strong Showing

Shropshire boasts a proud history of KAVS recipients. Last year alone, eight outstanding organisations were recognised for their dedication:

– The Cavalier Centre

– Church Stretton and Chetwynd Aston Village Hall

– Clun Valley Good Neighbours Scheme

– Home-Start Telford and Wrekin

– Shropshire Child Contact Centres

– Ludlow Cancer Support Group

– South Shropshire Engineering Ambassadors

– Telford Crisis Support

Benefits of Recognition

Winning groups receive a prestigious certificate and trophy, a symbol of their exceptional service.

They can also proudly display the KAVS logo on their website, social media, and stationery, raising their profile and attracting potential volunteers and donors.

Nominations

Do you know a remarkable volunteer group in Shropshire making a difference? Encourage them to nominate themselves for the King’s Award for Voluntary Service when nominations open on 1st September 2024.

Find out more via the website kavs.dcms.gov.uk.