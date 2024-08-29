Football tournament commemorates memory of those who lost their lives to addiction

A Telford football tournament will be held this weekend in memory of those who have lost their lives to addiction.

Players lined up for the ABT Annual Memorial Cup tournament

The 6th Annual Memorial Cup organised by the A Better Tomorrow community interest company also marks the start of Recovery Month through September as an avenue of hope for those battling with addiction.

The football tournament takes place on Sunday, September 1 at Madeley Court Sports Centre. Team registration is at 10am and kick off at 10.30am.

ABT’s Leighton Woolley who organises the tournament, said there were currently 14 team signed up to take part from other recovery groups, services and supporters.

“The tournament is designed for 16 teams so it would be wonderful to get another two team to sign up,” he said.

He explained that the tournament had originally been held to mark the memory of a former ABT client and staff member who fought his addiction but sadly eventually lost his life to alcoholism.

“We later realised that so many people had lost their lives to addiction and this tournament was a way of marking the memory of all of them. But we also wanted to hold the event at the start of Recovery Month to signal the hope that comes with recovery and how ABT can help with that,” he said.

The tournament includes group matches to qualify for a knock out with every team given the chance to play up to the quarter finals. It finishes with semi-finals and finals producing two winners and two runners-up.

Registration for each team costs £25 and further information is available from Leighton on 0775 1869369 or by emailing leightonwoolley@abettertomorrow.org.uk

A Better Tomorrow is based in Woodside, Telford and was set up ten years ago to give support to people with addiction and substance misuse. It now provides accommodation and services to support over 100 clients with issues including homelessness and mental health as well as addiction and it works closely with Telford & Wrekin Council.