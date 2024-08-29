Bishop’s Castle resurfacing work delayed by pipe discovery

Resurfacing work in Bishop’s Castle has been halted due to the unexpected discovery of a shallow water pipe and an underground Victorian brick sewer.

The water pipe was discovered just under the road surface running over a Victorian sewer. Photo: Shropshire Council

The Church Street, High Street, and Market Square resurfacing project, originally scheduled from August 15 to 21, has been delayed due to the unexpected find.

During the work last week, crews encountered a water pipe that was significantly shallower than indicated on the utility company’s plans. The pipe, less than 10cm deep, ran over an existing Victorian sewer and was damaged. Severn Trent has since completed the necessary repairs.

- Advertisement -

Concerned about the potential for additional shallow pipes, Shropshire Council’s contractor will be conducting further surveys and trial holes to identify and avoid any other utility services. As a safety precaution, the road remains closed, and barriers have been placed around the culvert.

The road closure is expected to continue for at least a week, and traffic management measures will likely remain in place. Pedestrians can still access the town centre, and businesses remain open.

The council has apologized for any inconvenience caused and has assured residents that they will provide updates as the situation progresses.