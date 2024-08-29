18.5 C
Appeal for witnesses after woman is grabbed by man whilst walking in Shrewsbury

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was grabbed by a man whilst walking in Shrewsbury.

Officers investigating the incident say it happened at around 5.45pm on Wednesday 21 August.

The woman was grabbed by the unknown man while walking along the river on Pig Trough, in the Coton Hill area.

The woman managed to escape and run away and was physically unharmed, although shaken up by the incident.

The man was described as white, around 5ft 9, broad in build and wearing a black tracksuit which was zipped up.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who thinks they might have seen someone matching the description. As well as asking those who were driving in the area at the time of the incident to review dashcam footage.

If you think you can help, contact PC Caitlin Duncan on 07866215035 or email caitlin.duncan@westmercia.police.uk.

