First patients have blood tests at new location in Shrewsbury

The first patients have been seen at the phlebotomy (blood taking) service at William Farr House in Shrewsbury.

George Allport, six, with his mum Rheanna Allport set for a blood test

The blood test service provided by The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) has now relocated from Elizabeth House at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH) to nearby William Farr House.

The move is part of ongoing construction works for a new hospital building at RSH.

Kate Jervis, of Shrewsbury, was the first patient to be seen at the new location. She said: “It is nice and bright in here. It was really easy to find and you do not have to pay for parking as you did at the hospital.”

George Allport, aged six, had a blood test in the new paediatric room at phlebotomy services.

His mum Rheanna Allport, of Ellerdine Heath, said: “It is quite difficult to park at RSH and I was quite anxious about coming along today, but we found it okay and parked easily.”

Parking is provided for patients outside William Farr House and there are also bus stops on the main road for patients using public transport.

Phlebotomy services at William Farr House support both adult and paediatric patients. Currently, 250-300 patients are seen per day Monday to Friday.

Sara Biffen, Acting Chief Operating Officer, said: “Today we have seen our first patients in phlebotomy services at William Farr House and they have commented how good the new location is and how easy it is to park conveniently outside.

“We now have six larger clinical rooms, including a paediatric room, for phlebotomy services at William Farr House. There will be the opportunity to expand in the future.

“Thank you to our patients and staff for their understanding during the move.”

Bookings for blood tests at William Farr House, Mytton Oak Road, Shrewsbury, SY3 8XL, and further information about blood tests and the community booking service is available on the online site – Book a blood test online – SaTH.

Patients who are unable to attend their blood test appointment should use the cancellation link in their booking confirmation email or ring the booking line on 01743 492510 (Monday to Friday – 9am-4pm).