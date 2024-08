Shrewsbury firefighters were called to a blaze involving a refuse vehicle on Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred at The Paddocks in Gains Park at around 10.10am.

Two fire engines and an operations officer were dispatched to the scene.

Crews used breathing apparatus, a hosereel jet, and other tools to extinguish the fire, which involved plastic waste within the vehicle.

The fire was brought under control by 10.38am and no injuries were reported.