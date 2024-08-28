17.5 C
Wednesday, August 28, 2024
Dangerous driving on West Mercia’s roads tackled in first-of-a-kind project

Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Committed to making West Mercia’s roads safer, Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion has funded a youth project which is the first of its kind in the UK.

Using the limited research available around dangerous driving, the two-year MORSE Youth initiative will be delivered by the West Mercia Youth Justice Service (WMYJS), in partnership with Your Support Services.

Following the PCC’s investment of £72,327, the project aims to improve road safety by giving 1:1 support to children and young people who have committed driving-related offences by identifying and reducing impulsive thinking.

Using innovative techniques, online gaming activity will be used to appeal to 12–17-year-olds.

Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion said: “As we mark the start of National Road Victim’s Month, it’s vital that more is done to make West Mercia’s safer as it’s a sad fact that too many people are killed or seriously injured on our roads.  

“I am proud to fund this first-of-a-kind project which is being delivered by WMYJS and YSS in West Mercia to make young people aware of the significant consequences their actions can have on our roads.

“I hope to see a real change made and that young people play their part in making our roads safer.”

YSS Managing Director, Debb Grantham, said: “I am thrilled to announce the launch of the innovative MORSE Youth pilot programme in partnership with Lorna Tilley, Head of West Mercia Youth Justice Service, and in collaboration with Ian Edwards, a renowned road safety consultant with over 20 years of experience.

“Building on YSS’s rich history in youth prevention and intervention services and alongside our successful #MORSE adult project, this new initiative will offer holistic support to young people involved in driving offences—a first-of-its-kind service in the UK.

 “Together, we’re not just addressing the present; we’re working to prevent future road victims and create safer communities for us all.”

