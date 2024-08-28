17.5 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, August 28, 2024
Arrest made after man carried out lewd act in Telford town centre

A man was arrested in Telford town centre at the weekend after he was twice seen carrying out a lewd act near to Telford Bus Station.

Police investigating the incident say the man carried out the act twice over the weekend.

The first report was made on Saturday after a man was seen carrying out the act between 10.20am and 1pm.

The second report was made the following day after a man, believed to be the same person, was seen carrying out the act between 3pm and 4pm.

A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of outraging public decency, and has been released on police bail as enquiries continue.

PC Scott Jones, said: “We understand reports of this nature are likely to cause concern for the local community, but I want to reassure the public that we are continuing to carry out enquiries into these two incidents, which we believe were carried out by the same individual.

“If you were in the area on either day around the time the incidents took place, we would encourage you to get in touch as you may have valuable information to help us identify this man.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact PC Jones by emailing scott.jones@westmercia.police.uk or calling him on 07929783273.

Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100% anonymous, they never ask your name and they cannot trace your call or I.P address. You can contact them online or by calling 0800 555 111.

