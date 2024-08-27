15.8 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, August 28, 2024
- Advertisement -

Open auditions to take place for Shrewsbury pantomime

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Theatre Severn, in partnership with Evolution Productions are looking for girls to be part of the Juvenile Ensemble for their spectacular pantomime, Sleeping Beauty!

Bradd Fitt and Tommy J Rollason return to Theatre Severn as part of this year's cast
Bradd Fitt and Tommy J Rollason return to Theatre Severn as part of this year’s cast

The open audition will take place on Monday 16 September at the Walker Theatre (at Theatre Severn) with registration at 4.30pm.

To audition, applicants must be aged between 9-15 years inclusive on 1 September 2024 and be under 5ft 2.

- Advertisement -

The audition will take approximately 2 hours, but you may be required to stay later if successful.

All potentials must be advised that full commitment is required for the pantomime from the rehearsal period to the full run of the production: Sat 16 Nov 2024 – Sun 12 Jan 2025.

With over 50% of its ticket allocation already sold, Sleeping Beauty promises to be the Theatre’s most spectacular pantomime yet, starring Shropshire’s favourite Dame, the hilarious BRAD FITT. The pantomime will open on 29 November 2024 and runs until 12 January 2025.

Further information is available on the venue website theatresevern.co.uk and via the Box Office (01743 281281), where tickets to attend the production can also be purchased.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP