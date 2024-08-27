Open auditions to take place for Shrewsbury pantomime

Theatre Severn, in partnership with Evolution Productions are looking for girls to be part of the Juvenile Ensemble for their spectacular pantomime, Sleeping Beauty!

Bradd Fitt and Tommy J Rollason return to Theatre Severn as part of this year’s cast

The open audition will take place on Monday 16 September at the Walker Theatre (at Theatre Severn) with registration at 4.30pm.

To audition, applicants must be aged between 9-15 years inclusive on 1 September 2024 and be under 5ft 2.

The audition will take approximately 2 hours, but you may be required to stay later if successful.

All potentials must be advised that full commitment is required for the pantomime from the rehearsal period to the full run of the production: Sat 16 Nov 2024 – Sun 12 Jan 2025.

With over 50% of its ticket allocation already sold, Sleeping Beauty promises to be the Theatre’s most spectacular pantomime yet, starring Shropshire’s favourite Dame, the hilarious BRAD FITT. The pantomime will open on 29 November 2024 and runs until 12 January 2025.

Further information is available on the venue website theatresevern.co.uk and via the Box Office (01743 281281), where tickets to attend the production can also be purchased.