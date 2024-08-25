West Mercia Police support national call to surrender Zombie style knifes and machetes

West Mercia Police is joining a national call to surrender all ‘zombie style’ knives and machetes from Monday, following a surrender and compensation scheme launched by the Government.

Under the scheme, these items can be surrendered to police. Lawful owners will be able to claim compensation for the items in most cases if the total value of the items is more than £30.

Claims can be submitted to West Mercia Police using a form which is available on the Government website.

Owners of such weapons will have a one-month surrender period to hand in their weapons to the police as the scheme will run until 23 September.

Changes to the Criminal Justice Act 1988 will add ‘zombie style’ knives and ‘zombie style’ machetes to the list of prohibited offensive weapons meaning from midnight on 24 September it will become an offence to be in possession of these types of weapons. It will also become prohibited to be part of manufacture, importation, sale, and general supply of these items.

Superintendent Brian Gibbs, Head of prevention for West Mercia Police, said “We are in full support of this scheme which will mean removing these unnecessary and life-threatening weapons from our communities. We have far too often seen the devastation that knife crime has brought to victims, families and many others across the three counties we serve.

“I urge anyone who is in possession of such weapons to bring them to your local police station, and we ask that anybody surrendering items ensure they are safe to handle whilst travelling to and whilst on police premises.

“We ask that the weapons are contained in a way that won’t cause any alarm or distress to other members of the public. We suggest they are wrapped and placed in a sealed bag or box”.

Items can be surrendered at Shrewsbury Police Station on Monkmoor Road or Telford Police Station at Malinsgate, Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm.