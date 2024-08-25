West Mercia PCC invests £18k to prevent youth violence

Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion has allocated £18,500 to West Mercia Police to support their ongoing efforts to combat serious youth violence.

This investment has enabled the force to conduct over 100 investigations targeting child sexual exploitation, organized crime, and knife crime.

Operation Swordfish, the force’s focused response to these issues, has benefited significantly from this funding.

This investment has supported West Mercia Police to achieve significant results:

– 120 investigations and operations have been supported or generated.

– 106 intelligence reports generated.

– Experimental research has identified drug sales linked to organised crime groups and counterfeit money sales.

– Safeguarding of 31 children.

PCC John Campion said: “As PCC, I am committed to stamping out serious violence at the root cause as these types of crimes have no place within our society.

“It is sadly the case that young people are becoming the victims of serious violence as they are exploited and extorted by criminals. This is why it’s it vital that preventative activity is undertaken to ensure young people are protected and communities feel safer.

“I am encouraged by the results of Op Swordfish, and I will continue to provide investment to West Mercia Police by providing the tools and resources they need to disrupt this violent activity.”

Detective Superintendent Tony Garner, head of intelligence, said: “Operation Swordfish reinforces our commitment to help prevent children and young people becoming victims of serious violence.

“We welcome the funding from our police and crime commissioner to support this work and safeguard even more people.”