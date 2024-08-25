Thousands expected at Shrewsbury Steam Rally

The Shrewsbury Steam Rally is set to return to Onslow Park today and tomorrow, Sunday 25th and Monday 26th August.

George and William Goddard are pictured with Maggie May

Over 1,000 exhibits are expected to attend this year’s event, which is considered one of the best steam rallies in the UK. Visitors can expect to see a wide range of steam engines, including showman’s engines, traction engines, Sentinel waggons and steam rollers.

The rally will also feature a variety of other attractions, such as a grand parade of steam, an arena programme, The Gallopers at The Olde Time Fair, Victorian farming and static vintage vehicles.

The Shrewsbury Steam Rally is a great day out for families and enthusiasts of all ages.

Sentinel Super Tractor celebrating her 100th ‘Birthday’

Edward Goddard, chairman of the County of Salop Steam Engine Society said: “I really appreciate the work that my nephews put into the Rally, and in helping our family-owned Sentinel DG4 showcase its heritage in the main arena. The Society values the help given to us by the many volunteers who ensure we provide an amazing spectacle and entertaining event for visitors.”

Tim Clarke of Macclesfield owns Maggie May and is one of a group of inspired individuals who restore and maintain this rich heritage. His vehicle was manufactured in 1924, in Shrewsbury; and was registered as PD 1854 and was first used by Hodgsons Brewery and used by them for 9 years; before being sold to Criddle, turned into a tractor in 1933 and used by them to the present day. His family has owned it for 50 years.

Eleven of the locally made Sentinel vehicles will be showcasing the engineering magnificence of locally manufactured Sentinel Waggons, which were made at the Sentinel Waggon Works on Whitchurch Road, Shrewsbury. They also made steam-powered lorries, railway locomotives, and later, diesel-engined lorries and locomotives.

Full information and tickets are available at shrewsburysteamrally.co.uk.