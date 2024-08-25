Motorcyclist dies after colliding with tree on A442 in Danesford

A motorcyclist has died after the bike he was riding left the road and collided with a tree on the A422 in Danesford.

The collision happened at around 7pm on Saturday at the junction for Old Worcester Road.

Police say the motorcyclist was riding a BMW S1000RR motorbike.

Sadly despite the efforts of emergency services, the rider, a man aged in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers investigating the collision are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or seen the motorbike between 6.30pm and 7pm travelling on the A442 northbound towards Bridgnorth from the direction of Kidderminster and Alverley.

The motorbike may have been riding in convoy with two other bikes before the collision, which are believed to be a black Yamaha and a black Honda.

Anyone with information, or dashcam footage, is asked to contact PC 21195 Jack Gough by emailing jack.gough@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 384i of August 24, 2024.