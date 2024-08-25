Alyson reaching the peak of her fundraising efforts

A Wellington woman who is embarking on a series of charity challenges this year is now preparing for her biggest trial.

Alyson and Mark Westbrook

Alyson Westbrook is aiming to raise £7,500 in 2024, with the pinnacle of her endeavours being climbing Mount Kilimanjaro, in Tanzania, next month.

She flies out to Africa to start the climb, which will be a fundraiser for both Severn Hospice and Kelly’s Heroes, on September 12.

Alyson was inspired by the legacy of her late partner, Gary Richards, a member of the Wrekin Rowers who completed a remarkable 3,000-mile row across the Atlantic three years ago, raising over £120,000 for the RNIB and Severn Hospice.

“The opportunity to climb Kilimanjaro as part of the Kelly’s Heroes team is the challenge I need,” said Alyson, “I’m so grateful to my employers, local company Frame Express, for sponsoring me with this endeavour.”

“Gary was a great adventurer and also took on this challenge himself a few years ago. It’s the highest single free-standing mountain above sea level in the world at 5,895 m above sea level – so I know I will have to dig deep – but I want to help others and wish to raise as much money as possible.

“The loss of Gary, who grew up in Wellington and was a well-known local adventurer, has left me absolutely devastated and I feel this accomplishment, in his name, will benefit both me and our local Severn Hospice but I cannot achieve this without people’s support and donations.”

Alyson aims to walk a total of 3,000 miles this year, with other climbs ranging from Pontesbury Hill to Scafell Pike and Ben Nevis.

Links to donate Aly’s fundraising for Severn Hospice 2024 or Alyson’s fundraiser for Kelly’s Heroes.