Two-vehicle collision closes A483 between Oswestry and Welshpool

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A collision involving two vehicles has closed the A483 between Oswestry and Welshpool.

West Mercia Police say the collision took place on the A483 at around 8.50am.

Emergency services including two air ambulances, the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford and the Welsh Air Ambulance from Welshpool attended.

The road is closed between Mile End and Welshpool, Maesbury Road Junction is also closed to traffic.

Police say the road is expected to be closed for several hours.

Diversion Details

Southbound traffic is being diverted via the solid diamond diversion symbol:

At the A5/A483 Mile End roundabout, take the A5 exit headed southbound.

Continue on the A5 towards the junction with the A458.

Take the A458 westbound to re-join the A483.

Northbound traffic is advised to follow the above route in reverse.

