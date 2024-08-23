Telford & Wrekin Council celebrates success of ‘Do It For’ campaign

Telford & Wrekin Council has revealed the success of its Healthy Telford ‘Do It For’ campaign, which has seen over 250 residents participating and making significant strides towards healthier lifestyles.

The campaign, designed to support residents to make small and sustainable healthy changes via a 12 week email campaign, has been met with enthusiasm and dedication, resulting in positive and transformative impacts on the lives of participants in just the first few weeks.

The ‘Do It For’ campaign encourages residents to make a Healthy Telford pledge whereby they set personal health goals and take actionable steps towards achieving them. Whether it’s taking up regular exercise, adopting a balanced diet, quitting smoking, or building better sleep habits, participants are supported through a range of resources and through the community Facebook group, Healthy Lifestyles Chat. The initiative is not just about individual health, but also about building a supportive community where everyone motivates each other to make healthier choices.

- Advertisement -

Cllr Kelly Middleton, Cabinet Member for Cabinet Member for Healthier, Safer & Stronger Communities and Partnerships said: “We are incredibly proud of our residents who have embraced the ‘Do It For’ campaign with such passion and commitment.

“Their dedication is truly inspiring, and the positive changes they are experiencing in their lives are a testament to what can be achieved when we come together as a community.

“From increased physical activity to improved mental well-being, the benefits are manifold and far-reaching.

“I’ve committed to my pledge too – I’m aiming to complete 500,000 steps between July and September for Diabetes UK.

“It’s a great way to get myself outside and active, meet new people and support people like my dad who have been impacted by diabetes.”

The success stories are beginning to emerge from the first four weeks where participants have reported increased energy levels, better mental health, and a greater sense of community connection.

One resident, Lucy Walker, shared, “Joining the ‘Do It For’ campaign has been life-changing for me. Even though I have just started my journey to a healthier lifestyle, I have started moving more and feel great for it.

“I’m out walking my dog three times a day and getting my steps in, and I’ve started swimming and yoga classes. All of this together is helping me towards a healthier weight and, most importantly, I’m enjoying doing it!”

Telford & Wrekin Council says it remains committed to promoting health and well-being across the region and is excited to continue supporting residents on their journey towards healthier, happier lives.

For more information on the ‘Do It For’ campaign and how to get involved, visit healthytelford.com.