Shropshire
Friday, August 23, 2024
Motorcyclist rescued from brook after colliding with bridge near Bridgnorth

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Emergency services responded to a serious incident near Bridgnorth this morning involving a motorcycle colliding with a bridge.

West Midlands Ambulance Service attended the incident. Photo: WMAS
West Midlands Ambulance Service attended the incident. Photo: WMAS

The incident occurred at around 11.50am outside Bridgnorth Lodge on the B4363.

The collision prompted a swift response from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service, West Midlands Ambulance Service, and West Mercia Police.

One fire appliance from Telford Central was dispatched to the scene, where crews found a motorcyclist trapped in a brook after colliding with the bridge.

Using specialized trauma equipment and ground support lines, firefighters successfully rescued the injured motorcyclist.

They were then transported to hospital for further medical treatment.

The exact extent of their injuries remains unknown at this time.

