17.6 C
Shropshire
Friday, August 23, 2024
- Advertisement -

Fire crews called after rubbish discovered smouldering in bin lorry

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Firefighters from Prees and Shrewsbury stations were called to a bin lorry containing smouldering rubbish in Market Drayton yesterday afternoon.

Fire crews were called to Blandford Way at around 1.23pm.

Upon arrival, crews discovered a significant amount of rubbish smouldering in the back of the lorry.

- Advertisement -

To extinguish the fire, firefighters used a hosereel jet and a thermal imaging camera.

The contents of the refuse were damped down at the Whitchurch refuse centre. A thermal imaging camera was also used to ensure that the refuse had cooled to ambient temperatures.

The incident was successfully contained, with no injuries reported.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP