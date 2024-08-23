Fire crews called after rubbish discovered smouldering in bin lorry

Firefighters from Prees and Shrewsbury stations were called to a bin lorry containing smouldering rubbish in Market Drayton yesterday afternoon.

Fire crews were called to Blandford Way at around 1.23pm.

Upon arrival, crews discovered a significant amount of rubbish smouldering in the back of the lorry.

To extinguish the fire, firefighters used a hosereel jet and a thermal imaging camera.

The contents of the refuse were damped down at the Whitchurch refuse centre. A thermal imaging camera was also used to ensure that the refuse had cooled to ambient temperatures.

The incident was successfully contained, with no injuries reported.