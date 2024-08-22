19.4 C
Woman dies in two-vehicle collision on A442 near Bridgnorth

Updated:
A woman has died after a collision involving two cars on the A442 at Allscott, near Bridgnorth yesterday.

The collision happened at around 3.51pm, West Midlands Ambulance Service sent two ambulances, two paramedic officers and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford to the scene. A Community First Responder was also in attendance.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman says: “On arrival, crews found two cars had been involved in a collision and there were three patients.

“The first patient, a woman, was found in a critical condition.

“Sadly, despite everyone’s best efforts, she could not be saved and was confirmed dead at the scene.

“A woman from the same car was treated for potentially serious injuries and taken via land ambulance, with the Air Ambulance doctor travelling on board, to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham for further treatment.

“The driver of the second car, a man, was already out of the vehicle when crews arrived.

“He was treated by medics for injuries not believed to be serious and taken via land ambulance to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.”

